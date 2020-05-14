Idaho To Move to Stage-2 Of Reopening Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho will move on to Stage-2 of the governor's reopening plan on Saturday as the state has met the requirements to do so. Gov. Brad Little said Thursday afternoon the number of people being treated in intensive care units and on respirators is down in the state during a press conference and address to Idahoans.

Gov. Little said he will sign a new order that will move the state on to the second stage in his Rebound Idaho and Stay Healthy Order to open up the economy by allowing restaurants to begin serving meals in dinning rooms, gyms can again welcome people within their facilities to exercise, and lastly hair salons and barbers can open up. The businesses will have to follow state guidelines in how they provide their services, for example restaurants will have to reduce capacity inside to allow for social distancing.

Gov. Little said he modified his plan by allowing bars and nightclubs to begin preparing to open by Stage-3 instead of Stage-4, two weeks earlier than planned. The governor told reporters during the press conference that the decision was based on science and consultation with his health advisors.

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist, said there is consensus on the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the fall.

"Our ability to go back to normal is going to be dependent on a vaccine," said Gov. Little, and the widespread adoption of a vaccine in addition to herd immunity.