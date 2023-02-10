Idaho Woman to Prove Her Trivia Prowess on Jeopardy This Monday

Idaho is a small state, but the Gem State doesn't lack folks who appear on reality television. We've had a few folks, one from Boise and one from Meridian, win the CBS Television Show Survivor. Now an Idaho woman has a chance to compete on Jeopardy. Whether you're a fan or not, the appeal of Jeopardy is universal. How many times have you tried to answer the show's questions before the folks on tv pressed their buzzer?

Only A Genius Could Get All 20 of these Idaho Jeopardy Questions Right These 20 questions about Idaho or Idahoans have appeared on Jeopardy! How many can you get right?

Jeopardy is a game involving three contestants who have to answer questions from mathematics to history to sports to movie stars. Thousands of would-be contestants apply yearly for the chance to go toe to toe with the nation's most intelligent game show contestants.

Photo Courtesy of Jeopardy Kendra Westerhaus Facebook Photo Courtesy of Jeopardy Kendra Westerhaus Facebook loading...

Idaho may have a category, but for those who love the west, here's a look at Montana as a category.

Montana Category Jeopardy Questions and Answers Montana Category Jeopardy Questions and Answers

Who Is This Idahoan And When Will They Be On Jeopardy?

Kendra Westerhaus, a clinical psychologist who lives in Pocatello, will appear on Jeopardy Monday at 6 pm on channel two. She tells East Idaho News that her appearance is "a dream come true."

Ms. Westerhaus told the publication takes three auditions to make it to the show. Anyone can take an online test to begin the process. We don't know how she will do, but she praises the Jeopardy teams and their hospitality. Her episode was taped during two days in mid December. Let's wish her luck and tune in to channel two on Monday at 6 pm to see how she does.