Idaho Youth Ranch Offering Mental Health Services During Pandemic

Idaho Youth Ranch is adjusting the way they help those suffering from mental illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to KIVI, they're rolling out a "tele-mental health service" where they meet with those in need through video conferencing and telephone calls.

Scott Curtis, CEO of Idaho Youth Ranch, said that the organization wants to provide support for those who can't get to therapy in person. "There are many clients--youth and families--who at same time are experiencing stress and experiencing more trauma are also unable to come into the office for various reasons."

This new service could be a plus as many people may feel more comfortable in a digital platform. Anyone in need of these services can call the help line at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment HERE.