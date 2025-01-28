Who doesn't love fast food, comfort food, or just plain great-tasting food? In Idaho, we are blessed to have a plethora of choices when finding that special place to eat. Whether it's food on the go or that once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, Idahoans love to eat. ￼

However, as we continue to focus more attention on food, the quest continues for where one can get the best food in their town, county, and state. There are various ways to determine what makes a great meal. Chefs and cooks will tell us about the ingredients, the staff's experience, and other elements that go into creating that memorable taste.

One of our favorite international foods is tacos. Because they are so popular, Taco Tuesday was created to give them their own day of the week. Truthfully, there are no Pizza Fridays or Hamburger Mondays.

Back to the taco, is it possible to find the best place to eat a taco in Idaho? Before we reveal where to find the best taco in Idaho, let's review what makes a great taco.

Let's start with the ingredients inside the shell. Some of the favorites used by most folks are guacamole, sour cream, and salsas. Obviously, the best tacos are the ones made with the freshest ingredients. As they say in the taco business, fresh is best.

Like the above-mentioned items, meat must be as fresh as possible, and shells, hard or soft, are best when made to order. Some restaurants skip on these special ingredients, but they don't make the cut when it comes to Idaho's best taco.

Is Idaho's best taco in Boise? Meridian? Nampa? Caldwell? No, the best taco in Idaho is at Morenita's in Idaho Falls. The documentation was detail in a report published by Finance Buzz/MSN.

