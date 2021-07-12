Boise’s Ultimate Taco Guide: 36 Places To Visit or Avoid

Somebody please play that sound clip of LeBron James shouting "Taco Tuesday" because we're all about it here at the radio station. I'm not sure who began this weekly Tuesday trend but wow, are we grateful for it.

Many call it the best day of the week, we just call it Tuesday because for the last year, we have worked to track down every single taco truck imaginable. Whether you sent us emails or Instagram direct messages--we took all of your suggestions into consideration and now it's very rare to pass or hear of a taco truck that we HAVEN'T tried. Our bodies aren't necessarily thanking us, but you certainly can!

Ahead of Taco Tuesday this wee and really, every week, we've compiled for you what may be the most comprehensive guide to tacos in the Treasure Valley, all in one place.

Love tacos? You need this.

Occasionally looking for a spot to fix that taco craving? You need this.

Make some room on your favorite bar on your phone or desktop browser because here in the Treasure Valley there are a TON of options and we've outlined some of the very best and some of the very worst, below.

Our taco escapades took us everywhere from downtown Boise to a dirt lot in rural Caldwell. Nothing was off limits when it came to finding the right place.

Now, the results are in and we want to know where you agree or disagree with us. We kick off this ultimate taco guide below--and yes, with a rating system of 1 being worst and 5 being best--there are even a few places that received ABOVE a 5!!

Now let's give you something to taco-bout...by the way, these are NOT ranked in any particular order.

Boise's Ultimate Taco Guide If you have ever found yourself looking for some tacos in the Treasure Valley, this is the guide you'll need to keep in your favorites. Check out Boise's Top 35 Taco Spots, here!

