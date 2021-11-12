Idaho's Largest Garage Sale is just around the corner!

Is your garage full? Want to finally be able to to use your spare bedroom as a bedroom instead of storage? Register today for your booth at Idaho's Largest Garage Sale, May 21, 2022! By clicking the link in this article or visiting the tab at the top of this page you will be able to guarantee your spot at this year's event, hosted by Townsquare Media at Expo Idaho!

To Register Your Booth: Register For Your Booth Here!

This event marks the 14th annual sale where visitors from all over the Treasure Valley and Eastern Oregon make their way to Expo Idaho to sell their gently used items or find a great bargain. Our last event brought over 13,000 guests and we only plan on making the event bigger this year! In addition to 335+ vendor booths to shop we will have food vendors, a kid's play area, and Storage Wars' Brandi Passante as our featured guest signing autographs and taking photos ensuring a fun and entertainment filled day!