Is Idaho Great for Getting Married? Drops in Marriage Rates Suggest…

Idaho has been rated time and time again as one of the best states for dating (usually in the top 10) and Boise is repeatedly ranked as one of the best cities for singles in America.

So, Idaho's marriage rates must be good, right?

Giggster and Stacker recently compiled and distributed some information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the topic, including how marriage rates have changed in Idaho.

Stacker said, “Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades,” and, “Southern states maintain higher marriage rates on average than states in the Northeast; while Montana is the only state that has seen an increase in marriage rates since 1990.”

So, where does Idaho fall on the list?

In the year 2020, Idaho marriage rates were 7.3 per 1,000 — which ranks Idaho #6 highest among all states.

According to their data from 1990, the marriage rates in Idaho (that year) were 13.9 per 1000 — so there’s been a decline of about -6.6.

Nonetheless, Idaho still ranks very high on pretty much any list of places for dating and getting married.

Lowest on the list are California, New Mexico, Louisiana, Illinois, and Massachusetts...

Funny, because I’m pretty sure I saw license plates from each of those states on my way home from work yesterday. Could people be flocking to Idaho for the dating scene?

