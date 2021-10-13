Thank you to all military personnel and their families for the sacrifices made every day. My little sister is in the Navy and has been stationed in Japan for the last three years.

Navy Chantelle Dellerman (left), Nikki's Sister

I have so much respect for her and everyone serving. The Navy Celebrates its birthday every year on October 13th and we honor and recognize the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country. The Navy is looking pretty spectacular for 246!



Even though it started years before the Navy became permanent in 1794 when Congress passed the Naval Act. According to National today, The Navy is now "The largest and most capable navy in the world, with the highest combined battle fleet tonnage. The Navy also boasts the world’s largest aircraft carrier fleet, over 300,000 active personnel, and nearly 100,000 in the Ready Reserve."

Photo by Michael Afonso on Unsplash

Over the past centuries and decades the Navy has been through a lot. Even if we were not alive back then most Americans know about the ​"day that will live in infamy" December 7, 1941 when Japanese forces sent over 350 aircraft to surprise attack U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii which led to our involvement in World War II. Over a decade later in 1954 The Navy ​launched its first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus. The Navy is also home to the worlds biggest aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford Class. This massive ship can carry up to 75 planes and over 4,500 personnel.



Even though we are not seaside Idaho has a definite Naval presence and have even had Naval ships named "IDAHO" See more in the videos:

Idaho is also home to a major testing and research center in Bayview Idaho - The NSWC Carderock Division. According to their website they are located at "Lake Pend Oreille, which is Idaho’s largest, deepest (1,150 feet), and quietest body of water providing an ideal environment for acoustic testing without the attendant problems and costs of open ocean operations."

There are various Navy Jobs available right here in Boise too



Fun Idaho fact: Did you know you can get all the way to the Pacific Ocean from Idaho? According to U-S History, "The Port of Lewiston is the farthest inland port on the west coast and is Idaho's only seaport." You have to travel through the Snake and Columbia rivers to get there but it is possible.

