Jason Eck is one fun coach to cover. The former Vandal coach may have left the Gem State for New Mexico, but he has brought his magic to a team that was struggling significantly. Coach Eck, a first-time coach, has transformed the Lobos, leading them to notable wins and revitalizing their performance in college football.

The Lobos, before Eck, was known as the graveyard for coaches. If a coach was successful, they were one and done. If they weren't winning, it was more of the same, with low attendance and dwindling fan interest at the gate.

However, Coach Eck has got the fan base believing in the Lobos again. The stadium has been sold out for the first time in years, and he's led them to eight wins. The last time that happened, Bill Clinton was the President of the United States.

Coach Eck's success could shorten his time with the Lobos. Big money programs are always looking for a turnaround king. Regardless of what happens, most believe Coach Eck will be the Mountain West Coach of the Year. Can you think of anyone more deserving?

