Trying to explain Jack's Urban Meeting Place, better known as JUMP, to someone who doesn't live in Boise is one of the toughest challenges you'll ever face.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

It defines itself as a not-for-profit, interactive creative center and community gathering place in the heart of downtown Boise. That answer is rarely good enough for someone as they stand outside in awe of this truly one-of-a-kind architectural marvel. The follow-up questions just flow.

So…It’s a Convention Center?

Facebook/JUMP Boise Facebook/JUMP Boise loading...

Depending on your event? Sure. JUMP has a handful of great meeting spaces like the Pioneer Room or JUMP Room that are perfect for hosting a community fundraiser, gala or educational lecture. They've got some smaller spaces, like The Deck or Garden Terrace, that are great for something like sunrise yoga or luncheons. If you're hosting an event that meets its mission of "creating an environment of inspiring human potential," you can likely rent a space there. They don't do private events like weddings, birthdays, etc.

But It’s Also An Amphitheater?

Facebook/JUMP Boise Facebook/JUMP Boise loading...

Yup. They've got a beautiful grass amphitheater on the property where they've hosted everything from concerts to cosplay contests. They’re currently hosting their JUMP Jam & Jive concert series every other Tuesday through September 13. You can see the complete schedule HERE.

Wait…Isn’t it a Park?

Facbeook/JUMP Boise Facbeook/JUMP Boise loading...

Yeah, it's a park too. The JUMP Park is made up of the front lawn, amphitheater, Celebration Circle, Pioneer Plaza, Blue Top (a multi-use sports court that can be used for everything from basketball to pickleball,) mister and three-story climbing structure.

Get our free mobile app

What about that big slide? How do I ride that?

That’s a great question! The five-story, illuminated spiral slide opened to the public in 2019. At the time, it was only open for a few hours on Thursdays and Saturdays. Flash forward to 2022? The hours are a little more consistent! Here’s when you can ride the Spiral Slide!

Tuesday: 12-1 p.m.

Wednesday: 12-1 p.m.

Thursday: 12-1 p.m.

Thursday: 12-1 p.m.

Friday: 12-1 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The eight-person, nearly vertical “Team Slide” is open the same hours. It’s a fun place to bond with your co-workers or get competitive with your friends/family.

Things to Know Before You Go:

Must be 44 inches tall

Min 3 years old

Max weight cannot exceed 330 pounds

Please don’t ride if you have a heart condition, back or neck injuries, claustrophobia, or if you are pregnant

Personal items such as purses and backpacks are prohibited on the slide

The slide is open weather permitting. When temperatures reach over 100º the slide is too hot to use

KEEP READING: 12 Totally Free Boise Area Splash Pads Where Kids Can Beat the Heat Looking for a fun place to take the kids once the weather warms up? Here's a comprehensive guide to splash pads in Boise and the surrounding areas!

KEEP READING: 10 Incredible Adventures That Must Be On Your Idaho Summer Bucket List From hikes to waterslides to kayaking in beautiful blue waters, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this summer!