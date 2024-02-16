Presidents Day Weekend: Revealing Idaho’s Top Family Activities!

As many Idahoans gear up for the 3-day weekend, more are looking for enjoyable family activities in the Boise and Treasure Valley areas. Whether you're seeking outdoor adventures, family fun, or the simple pleasure of exploring new restaurants and places to eat, we've curated a list of the best family activities for Presidents Day in Idaho.

There's no need to ever feel bored in Idaho, especially here in the Boise area, as we've got so much to do! 3-day weekends give us the perfect chance to branch out and do something new. We all get so stuck in our mundane routines, and it's good to take advantage of these opportunities to spice things up a little bit and enjoy time with the people we love.

Here are some of our ideas for family-friendly activities in Idaho on Presidents Day...

It's Game Time

Embrace the thrill of friendly competition with a visit to Topgolf or Wahooz. Enjoy a few rounds of mini-golf, try your hand at bowling, or test your strategic skills in a game of laser tag. These kinds of venues offer a perfect setting for quality family time.

Hit the Trails or Hit the Slopes

If you hike, ski, snowboard, or even snow tube — or just enjoy being outside with the family — hit the trails or slopes and get outside for some of your favorite activities.

Try New Restaurants or Treats

Nothing better than trying new food/treats!

Another notable mention is GOING TO THE MOVIES. Keep scrolling for the best movie theaters in the area, more fun things to do (indoor and outdoor) and amazing restaurants to try!

