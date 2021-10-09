What a show. It felt like almost all of the Treasure Valley was there. From what I could see it was a close to packed house in the Ford Idaho Center. Idaho has been waiting for quite some time to enjoy the Blessed and Free Tour with Kane Brown, Jordan Davis and Restless Road and it did not disappoint.



The opening act was 3 incredibly talented young men who are making a splash in the country world and certainly in the live music department. Restless Road composed of three talented and charismatic men Zach, Garret, and Colton.

They Played some great originals and some fun covers like this clip of Pour Some Sugar on Me by Def Leopard.

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/657/files/2021/10/attachment-IMG_3940.mp4"][/video]

They had a lot of charisma and did an amazing job of getting Idaho excited about the next act.

Restless Road at Ford Idaho Center on 10-8-2021, Photo by Nikki West

Jordan Davis is one of my country favorites, although that is hard to claim when I say that about so many. Jordan really is special though and getting more and more imbedded into the country music genre.

Jordan Davis, Nampa's Ford Idaho Center, 10-08-2021, Photo by Nikki West

This was Jordan's third time performing in Idaho this year alone! He played in Boise for our Country Summer Concert Series with Go Out Local at Expo Idaho's Grandstand on June 18th then in Pocatello Idaho on June 19th. And now his biggest Idaho performance Nampa's Ford Idaho Center October 8th.

Here he is with "Almost Maybes"



And his latest hit "Buy Dirt"



So far two amazing acts, Restless Road and Jordan Davis - Now for Kane Brown and WOW. First did you know???...

Kane Brown was recently named one of TIME Magazines Most 100 Influential People. A massive honor:



Now back to the show :) with Kane Brown

Kane Brown, Nampa's Ford Idaho Center, 10-08-2021, photo by Nikki West

The production was unbelievable and the energy Kane brought filled the room. Plus there was fire, Kane had some massive pyrotechnics going on.

Kane Brown, Nampa's Ford Idaho Center, 10-08-2021, photo by Nikki West

There were also pillars of steam

Kane Brown, Nampa's Ford Idaho Center, 10-08-2021

This was Kane's second time to Idaho ever. The first was in 2017, he said he cant wait to come back though. Here is is with "Lose It"



"What If"



The amount of work that went into this production not only from Kane but his whole team. The attention to detail and fun surprises made this a night to remember. Kane is welcome back to Idaho any time.



