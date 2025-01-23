Last year, thousands of Christians attended a free event at the Ford Idaho Center. The event featured popular cast members from The Chosen. Grassroots Christians flocked to Nampa, which featured extensive interviews and thousands of prayers. Next month, cast members of The Chosen will return to Idaho once again inspiring Idahoans in faith. ￼

If you recall or attended last year's event, here's a list of the people who traveled to inspire them about their faith in Jesus Christ.

This year's event will be at the Ford Idaho Center on February 1st, featuring two shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show is free to the public, but you must get tickets by using this link.

This incredible event is made possible by various faith organizations and churches throughout the Treasure Valley, including The Catholic Diocese, the Boise Rescue Mission, CenterPoint Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nampa Men & Women in Christ, St. Pauls' Family Life Education Center, Valley Church, River House Church, Good News Community Church, Rock Harbor, Capital Church, the Nazarene Care House, Deer Flat Free Methodist Church, and many others.

“Our hope is that those coming to The Chosen event, a celebration of Jesus Christ, will have a real faith encounter,” said Christian Welp from the Catholic Diocese of Idaho. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity to work with those of other faith backgrounds to help build our community.”

The cast will share their behind-the-scenes insights and touch upon how bringing this epic series to life has encouraged them. They will discuss their own faith journeys and how you, too, can follow Him and find greater peace in Christ.

Popular actors portraying Mary Magdalene, Judas, Gaius, and Shmuel will take the stage to share their perspectives and experiences. The band Mercy River will also perform.

“I’m so excited to visit the beautiful state of Idaho and share some of my thoughts and experiences with playing Mary Magdalene in The Chosen,” said Elizabeth Tabish. “I have heard such wonderful things about this event and I’m looking forward to taking part in it this year.”

Folks are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations, with a goal of collecting 20,000 pounds to benefit nine food pantries in Nampa, Kuna, and Caldwell.

Here's a look at last year's event. See you soon!

