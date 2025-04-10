Nampa Goes Full Yellowstone—But Only for One Week

The television series lives on now in reruns on television and streaming services. One of the show's sequels, 1923, concluded its first and final season. The Yellowstone shows have provided the world with a look at life in the Western United States. ￼

Yellowstone fans will have to wait for more spinoffs to follow the adventures of the Dutton families. Although the TV shows are gone, there is a way to embrace a taste of Yellowstone coming soon to Nampa.

The Professional Bull Riders Tour, PBR, is returning to the Ford Idaho Center. Summer is a few months away, but the PBR is an action-packed afternoon or evening of fun, traditional, and intense action. Like the TV show, you'll see real-life cowboys in action battling the bulls.

The PBR's return marks the return of the state's rodeo season. It won't be long before every Idaho town or city celebrates their own rodeo featuring rodeo queens, bull riders, bronco riders, ropers, and other Western athletes.

The bulls are big, and the Cowboys are athletic. PBR's show features fireworks, loud music, and other interactive activities.

FYI, if you're a fan of Kasey Dutton, Luke Grimes, you can see him perform at the Boise Music Festival. Click here for the details.

Although the popular television may be gone, however if you're looking for an authentic Yellowstone adventure, the PBR's Unleash the Beast Tour is for you and your loved ones.

Here's a sneak peek at the action coming to Nampa, Idaho.

30 Photos of PBR at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa 2024 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

