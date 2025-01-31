Idaho Christians are preparing to be entertained and inspired by the cast of The Chosen streaming series. Four members of the cast will appear at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center. This is the second year in a row that cast members from the worldwide hit have journeyed to Idaho. The cast has been in town for a few days, meeting with faith leaders and speaking with students at schools. ￼

The event was part of a grassroots effort of nondenominational Christian ministries led by Tom Luna. Mr. Luna met cast members in Arizona years ago and convinced them to visit Idaho. The cast had such a great time, and more folks decided to come back to experience the magic of the Gem State.

“Our hope is that those coming to The Chosen event, a celebration of Jesus Christ, will have a real faith encounter,” said Christian Welp from the Catholic Diocese of Idaho. “It’s been a wonderful opportunity to work with those of other faith backgrounds to help build our community.”

The cast will share their behind-the-scenes insights and touch upon how bringing this epic series to life has encouraged them. They will discuss their own faith journeys and how you, too, can follow Him and find greater peace in Christ.

Popular actors portraying Mary Magdalene, Judas, Gaius, and Shmuel will take the stage to share their perspectives and experiences. The band Mercy River will also perform.

“I’m so excited to visit the beautiful state of Idaho and share some of my thoughts and experiences with playing Mary Magdalene in The Chosen,” said Elizabeth Tabish. “I have heard such wonderful things about this event and I’m looking forward to taking part in it this year.”

Here is a list of some of the organizations that are supporting this event.

The Catholic Diocese, the Boise Rescue Mission, CenterPoint Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nampa Men & Women in Christ, St. Pauls' Family Life Education Center, Valley Church, River House Church, Good News Community Church, Rock Harbor, Capital Church, the Nazarene Care House, Deer Flat Free Methodist Church, and many others.

Folks are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations, with a goal of collecting 20,000 pounds to benefit nine food pantries in Nampa, Kuna, and Caldwell.