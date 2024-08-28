5 Boise Area Locations Jelly Roll Must Visit Today!

Today is a big day for fans of one of America's biggest music stars, Jelly Roll. For some, a jelly roll is something you eat, probably those over fifty or sixty; for others, Jelly Roll is a man who continues to inspire millions.

Jelly Roll is a musical monster who once was a rapper, went to jail, was hooked on drugs, and found redemption through faith and country music. His releases continue to top the charts, and unlike Blake Shelton or Garth Brooks, Jellyroll is a big, large, rotund man.

If you're wondering who Jelly Roll is or if you're going to the show tonight at the Ford Idaho Center, we've compiled some facts about the musician courtesy of his interview with the New York Times.

2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi - Show Getty Images loading...

Is Jelly Roll his birth name or legal name? Does he have an alias? His real name is Jason De Ford, and he is thirty-nine years old. He was born just outside of Nashville in Antioch, Tennessee.

The charismatic singer tells the New York Times that his music has been played at funerals, inspired people going through rehab, and helped them start the morning. His good acts of buying several cups of lemonade from a Utah little girl's lemonade stand went viral. In other words, when he's performing, he likes to get around.

Fox News | YouTube Image Capture Fox News | YouTube Image Capture loading...

Could we catch a glimpse of Jelly Roll cruising around the Boise, Meridian, Nampa, or Caldwell area? If so, where might he visit? Let's explore a few local spots that could potentially host a surprise Jelly Roll appearance.

Five Irresistible Boise Area Locations That Could Attract Jelly Roll

THE BLUE

YouTube/EAS Sports College YouTube/EAS Sports College loading...

The state's most famous apparatus is Boise State's football field. The iconic Blue Field is a must-stop for any dedicated or passive college football fan. Could you imagine Jelly Roll catching a pass on the Blue?

THE WARHAWK MUSEUM IN NAMPA

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The Warhawk Museum is one of the largest military museums in the country. Americans travel from all over the country to see the vintage war planes that liberated the country from totalitarianism. The planes are so cool to watch, and the displays are world-class; perhaps we'll see Jelly Roll in Nampa?

CAPITOL BUILDING

KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO loading...

Idaho's state capital building is another top attraction. The beautiful interior and easy access to government leaders could see the singer meet with Governor Little. Could you imagine a picture of the governor, Spuddy Buddy, and Jelly Roll?

SCHEELS MERIDIAN

The Big SCHEELS Wheel KEVIN MILLER loading...

Scheels is one of the most unique experiences in Idaho. Is it a store? A restaurant or an entertainment center? Country stars love Scheels, and it's not unusual to see them buying stuff and perhaps riding the big inside Ferris wheel.

INDIAN CREEK STEAKHOUSE

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Is there a better place for steak and potatoes in Idaho or the entire country? Jelly Roll could have a great pre-concert meal or a post concert victory celebration at Idaho's iconic steakhouse.

