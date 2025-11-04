It's no secret that everyone in Idaho, especially Boise State fans, loves Kellen Moore. The former Bronco continues to draw deep appreciation for his work in the NFL. Although he didn't have the physical gifts of most NFL players, the young man played in the NFL for many years before becoming the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Moore's first season hasn't been very successful; the Saints continue to struggle with how to win games. In fairness to the coach, the team is depleted of talent. However, NFL fans want winners, and many have taken to social media expressing their disappointment.

Let's take a look what a few of these rapid fans are saying about Boise's Kellen Moore.

Coach Moore's challenge is a great one. The other first-year coaches, aside from the coach of the New York Jets, inherited a more talented roster. The NFL is known as the 'Not For Long' league due to coaches getting fired quickly.

The Saints' ownership has to be patient and trust the man they hired to resurrect the franchise.

Boise State fans know that Kellen knows how to win, and he'll deliver for the New Orleans Saints.

