Have you ever had to give a speech to a few hundred people? Or perhaps a larger group? A majority of Americans list public speaking as one of their greatest fears. Imagine giving a speech, no, a goodbye speech, without warning to thousands of people who've grown to know and love you every night?

That speech was given Monday night to the loyal KTVB viewers who tuned into seeing the 4 pm news. Veteran broadcast journalist and anchor Kim Fields revealed that she was leaving Channel 7 after over twelve years at Boise's NBC Affiliate. In her time at KTVB, Fields has covered floods, the DeOrr Kuntz case, and getting the first one-on-one with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

Fields stated that she needed to refocus her time with her family. She joked about spending time on the slopes and having a 'cold one at the bar.'

However, Kim Fields courageously said Monday night that she loves the area and her family on live television. As you can see in the video, it was not an easy decision for her to make in front of the camera. Too often, we see folks in the media as objects and not people. We forget about the sacrifices of working the late hours chasing stories instead of the nightly dinner surrounded by family.

Instead of taking the easy route, Fields explained to her audience why she was leaving with Bri Eggers, Mark Johnson, and Morgan Romero by her side. Local television is all about relationships between the anchors and the viewers. Kim Fields' energy, passion, and love of our state will be a challenge to replicate. Thank you, Kim, and enjoy the slopes.

KTVB's Kim Fields says goodbye to Idaho Televsion A look at the skills of KTVB's Kim Fields.

