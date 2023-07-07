Kim Kardashian’s Secret Idaho Escape Revealed [photos]

Idaho is an extraordinary place where the world's rich and famous flock to escape the demands of the ever-intrusive media-driven world. Mega Star Kim Kardashian has been known to vacation in the Gem State at least once a year.

However, we've reported on the starlet's Idaho locations over the years, and we've never had a report of her or her famous family vacationing in the Treasure Valley.

The July Fourth holiday is usually the time of year that Idahoans get a chance to see anyone from Hollywood, and this year, Kim Kardashian didn't disappoint her millions of fans worldwide.

The forty-two-year-old Hulu star didn't visit the usual suspected Idaho locations of McCall Or Sun Valley. Ms. Kardashain was jet skiing in the Coeur d'Alene area with her daughter North West. The two were enjoying a wet and wild afternoon on Lake Coeur d/Alene.

Page 6 from the New York Post described their Idaho getaway.

"Kardashian looked stylish in a wetsuit-style black zip-front bikini top that showed off her abs, biker short bottoms that synched in the waist, a baseball hat and braided pigtails.

Meanwhile, little Northy was beyond stylish in a white one-piece bathing suit with black straps by Christian Dior. She also wore her long hair half-up in a scrunchie."

Her ex-husband Kanye West was with the two and appeared to be having a good time during the July holiday. We'll continue to monitor her adventures and update you on the next time she's in Idaho. Perhaps one day, we'll see her in the Boise area?

