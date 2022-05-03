Leaked Supreme Court Opinion Could Instantly Ban Idaho Abortions

Idaho is home to some crazy laws--and others, controversial.

Can you guess which of these Idaho laws are real?

TRUE OR FALSE: Can You Guess Which Idaho Laws Are Real? Let's see how well you do at guessing which of these silly laws are true and which are false.

Another Idaho law--on "hold" by a Federal judge, is stirring up quite the controversy.

Senate Bills 1309 and 1358 were signed by Idaho Governor Brad Little which allows civil lawsuits to be filed against medical professionals that perform abortions after heart activity is detected.

Even after signing these senate bills into law, Governor Brad Little shared his concern for the law, writing:

While I support the pro-life policy in this legislation, I fear the novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise. Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties

Now, a leaked document from the Supreme Court of the United States is suggesting that here in Idaho--abortion may well effectively be banned. It's a "draft opinion" written by Justice Samuel Alito in which he writes "we hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled" and is labeled as "Opinion of the Court".

Overturning Roe vs. Wade will likely mean that as many as 26 states will ban abortion. States like our own, Idaho, have already passed laws that with an overturned Roe vs. Wade would make the ban almost instant--these are called "trigger bans".

It's quite unprecedented to see a leaked document from the Supreme Court and if what this opinion is suggesting is true, political discourse is about to become even more polarizing than it has already become over the last few years. It's insane to think about.

Here are what some Idahoans are sharing online about the potential decision:

Idahoans Protest Saint Luke's in Boise Idahoans gather to bring Baby Cyrus back to his family.

Saint Luke's Protest in Meridian