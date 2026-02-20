What began as a cartoon movie in 1994 continues to entertain millions, and for the next few weeks, the legend of The Lion King will be at the Morrison Center in Boise. The live production combines story, song, athleticism, puppets, and logistics rivaling those of most military operations.

Did we say puppets? Yes, there are a lot of puppets. We spoke with Michael Reilly, the puppet supervisor for Disney’s The Lion King who has been with the show since 1999.

He details the role of puppets in the production. “Puppet shows will hide the actor; we don’t do that. We actually show you the puppet and the actor simultaneously. The actor is very much on display.”

Although the characters are animals, Mr. Reilly told us that sometimes the actor will take off the puppet during the production to relate to the characters as humans. He says it’s a balancing act between the animated movie and live action on stage.

How Popular is the Lion King?

"More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular – one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage."

Unlike very few productions, The Lion King involves several wardrobe changes, live-action-packed dancing, and two stages on top of each other for quick scene changes. Mr. Reilly shared with us how physically demanding the production is for the actors and support staff.

“If you’re playing a character like Zazoo, you’re jumping on the floor, rolling around a lot, it’s a very physical performance. If you’re playing a giraffe, you’re walking on stilts. You have to learn to walk on stilts. It’s a lot of different kinds of skills we teach.”

The Lion King is a touring show that will be in town for three weeks. However, unlike most of us who have regular doctors and dentists, the cast and crew usually handle their medical and dental needs while they’re home on vacation.

Mr. Reilly did tell us there will be sometime for he and the rest of the crew to enjoy Idaho.

“I love Boise, I'm from Canada, I’m an outdoor person, I love to go hiking, I love the mountains, Boise has a lot to offer.”

