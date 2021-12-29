Are you a local singer/songwriter or musical act looking for a way to make your big break?

Boise Music Festival is thrilled to welcome local and regional bands to our multiple stages reaching thousands of festival attendees annually.

Is your local or Northwest region band interested in playing to as many as 30,000 people at the Boise Music Festival this year?

Submit your information in the form below, and we will be sure to reach out.

NOTE: Local/regional stage acts are not paid performance opportunities. In addition to their performance to the tens of thousands of people at the Boise Music Festival on June 25, 2022, local/regional acts receive:

-Recognition on all Boise Music Festival marketing materials.

-Listing on local stage schedule on BoiseMusicFestival.com which receives nearly half-a-million visits each year.

-Featured in online photo galleries and live on-site event social media