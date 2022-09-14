Look At How Much Idahoans Are Paying For Food Compared to 2021

Idahoans and all Americans are feeling the pain from the record rise in inflation. The government issued its monthly inflation report, reporting that inflation is up 8.3% from last year. The price of gasoline has caused businesses to raise prices on everything dependent on transportation.

The stock market reacted to the news by suffering heavy losses as investors doubted the president was serious about stopping inflation. Prices have increased worldwide, causing many to seek help from charitable groups that provide free food. Idahoans will start to see another tax refund passed by the special session at the end of the month.

