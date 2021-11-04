Looking For A Fun Date Night In Boise? Improvise!

So this is pretty cool. I got to try something different than going to movies or a bar for a date night in Boise and I can't wait to do it again!

There's a cool local improv group called Game Changer Improv. I went to go see their show, which was in the Zamzows building on State Street in Boise. I didn't know exactly what to expect, I haven't been to an improv show of any sort since I was taking acting classes back in middle school, which was approximately 100 years ago.

First off, improv is hilarious. This particular group puts on a show that's family-friendly enough where you can bring your kids but it's also fun enough for adults to enjoy without kids. They play all kinds of games and every show is unique because a lot of the thoughts/content is inspired by the audience. I guess that's one of the best parts of improv; because it's unscripted and totally random, no two shows will ever be the same.

I'd highly recommend going to see an improv show for a night out. I've also actually considered joining an improv group... As terrifying as it sounds, I feel like it could be beneficial to my life and career in many different ways. I think no matter who you are or what you do, people can benefit from improv. I think it's a great way to work out/exercise your brain, ya know?

Anyway, it's fun, it's inexpensive, and if you're looking for something different to try one weekend, check their schedule for updates at Game Changer Improv.

