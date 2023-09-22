Boise Gets Double the Laughs! 2 Nights of Nate Bargatze Comedy

Popular comedian adds another Boise show and it's next week! Comedy enthusiasts here in Boise are in for a treat as the hilarious Nate Bargatze is set to grace the Idaho Central Arena stage with not one, but two back-to-back shows on September 27th and 28th.

Known for his clean, relatable humor, Bargatze's "The Be Funny Tour" has been captivating audiences across the country. His unique style combines laid-back storytelling with quick-witted observations of everyday life, making him stand out in the comedy scene.

What sets Nate Bargatze apart from other comedians is his ability to find humor in the simplest aspects of life, from parenting and marriage to the quirks of everyday life etc.

Originally scheduled for a single show on the 28th, Bargatze added an extra night in Boise to accommodate the demand for tickets. Doors open at 5:30pm, with the show kicking off at 7:00pm each night.

Boise locals, get ready to laugh your hearts out as Nate Bargatze puts on an amazing comedic show like no other. This isn't just a comedy show; it's an opportunity for families to come together, relax, and enjoy the simple joy of shared laughter. (And we all need a lot more of that!)

Don't miss your chance to be part of this heartwarming comedy experience with your loved-ones. There's no better way to jump into Fall and the holidays than by chuckling your way through two incredible nights of genuine, relatable humor with Nate Bargatze at the Idaho Central Arena!

