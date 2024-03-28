PBR NAMPA: What You Should Know About Man Up Crusade Night!

Nampa, Idaho, are you ready for the heart-pounding return of PBR's Unleash the Beast event at the Ford Idaho Center this weekend?! The event will feature "Man Up Crusade Night" on Saturday, March 30th, 2024, an electrifying event to support a meaningful cause here in the Treasure Valley.

According to the Man Up Crusade, "The K Donahue Foundation, Inc. DBA Man Up Crusade® is a non-profit organization designed to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence. Domestic violence is an epidemic in our society and a public health and safety concern."

There is a specific night for supporting this cause during the Nampa PBR events, with premium packages available. Included is a prime P3 Lower Bowl ticket, providing unparalleled views of the daring 8-second rides synonymous with PBR.

But the perks don't end there. Attendees will also enjoy an exclusive bull housing tour, granting insider access to the world of professional bull riding. Additionally, lunch will be served at the Ford Idaho Center Rodeo Club, ensuring fans are energized for an evening of excitement.

Why Wear Purple?

Man Up Crusade says, "Although the exact history of the purple ribbon is difficult to pinpoint, across the country, families of victims have adopted the purple ribbon to remember and honor their loved ones who have lost their lives at the hands of a person they once loved and trusted."

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of something extraordinary this Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center. And not long after PBR, the MONSTER TRUCKS will be coming back to the Ford Idaho Center for Monster Jam. Keep scrolling for pictures of PBR, Monster Jam, and a list of upcoming concerts!

