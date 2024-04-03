Tim McGraw Set to Rock Boise’s ExtraMile Arena: 50 Songs to Know!

Country music icon Tim McGraw prepares to take the ExtraMile Arena stage this weekend in Boise, on April 6th, 2024. You can feel the anticipation as Treasure Valley fans eagerly wait for a night of timeless hits and unforgettable performances from both Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, and Restless Road.

Check out the list of Tim McGraw's Top 50 songs (ranked) below and songs to know before you go this weekend!

McGraw, a 3-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most successful artists in country music history, is bringing his "Standing Room Only Tour" to Boise as part of a 30+ city tour produced by Live Nation. Joined by special guests Carly Pearce and Restless Road, this promises to be a country music event Idahoans won't want to miss.

City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit Getty Images loading...

According to the ExtraMile event page for this concert, with a career spanning over 3 decades, Tim McGraw has solidified his place as a titan of the industry, selling over 90 million records worldwide and boasting an impressive collection of 46 No. 1 singles and 19 No. 1 albums. Known for his electrifying live performances and chart-topping hits, McGraw continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive voice and undeniable stage presence.

What to Expect

The Standing Room Only Tour features a mix of Tim McGraw's biggest hits alongside songs from his highly anticipated 17th studio album, "Standing Room Only." Fans can expect a night filled with high-energy performances, heartfelt ballads, and plenty of surprises throughout the show.

