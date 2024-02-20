Popular Comedian Coming to Utah: Will Idahoans Make the Trek?

Wildly popular and controversial comedian, Matt Rife, known for his unfiltered take on current events and politics, gears up for the ProbleMATTic World Tour stop in Salt Lake City, Utah.

2023 Adult Video News Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

The show is April 4th at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah — and it's reported to already be sold out.

The anticipation is palpable, as reports suggest that the tickets for both the 7:00pm and 10:00pm shows are already sold out, with only a handful of seats remaining, according to some ticket platforms.

2023 Adult Video News Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Despite facing recent attempts by the so-called "woke mob" to cancel him over perceived insincere apologies and jokes about disabilities, Rife has amassed an impressive following of over 13 million on TikTok, and even more since the release of his Netflix special. His fearless approach and no-holds-barred commentary have catapulted him to stardom, resulting in sold-out shows nationwide.

Fans from Boise and the greater Treasure Valley area may find themselves out of luck unless they act fast to secure the last-available tickets. The demand for Rife's performances in Salt Lake City seems to be reaching maximum capacity, emphasizing even more so the comedian's popularity.

2023 Adult Video News Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Even as the Salt Lake City shows are on the brink of being completely sold out, the lingering buzz around Matt Rife's comedy raises the question of whether future tours will bring the controversial comedian closer to Boise. Are Idahoans ready to embrace the unfiltered humor of Matt Rife? Only time will tell.

Popular Comedians Who Came to Boise in 2023 2022 was an AWESOME year for comedy in the Treasure Valley. 2023's shaping up to be pretty darn funny too! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Joe Biden's 5 Factors of Fearing the State of Idaho The five issues that cause Joe Biden to fear about Idaho. Could these issues become national? Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

4 Reasons Donald Trump Needs to Visit Idaho Four unique reasons why Idaho deserves a trip from President Trump. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2024 More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming our way in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart