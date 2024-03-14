Popular Comedian Trey Kennedy Brings Grow Up Comedy Tour to Boise

Popular comedian, Trey Kennedy, is bringing his "Grow Up Comedy Tour" to Boise, and today is the last day to get presale tickets! Treasure Valley residents are eager to see Trey Kennedy at the Morrison Center on Thursday, August 1st, 2024, at 7:00pm. (Image above is from his comedy special on YouTube.)

Even if you don't immediately recognize the name, odds are you've seen Trey numerous times on your phone as you're scrolling through Instagram and TikTok. He's known for his hilarious sketches and sharp wit, and he's gained immense popularity across social media platforms, amassing over 12 million followers.

Trey Kennedy's "Grow Up Comedy Tour" promises an evening of uproarious laughter as he takes the stage to share his unique style of humor. From relatable anecdotes to insightful commentary, Kennedy's comedy resonates with audiences of all ages.

What sets him apart, and a big reason why Idahoans are drawn to him, is his willingness to touch on politics and controversial topics.

The official event description from The Morrison Center says, "He has a podcast titled "Correct Opinions" and just concluded a sold-out comedy tour selling out cities across the United States. Trey's self-produced comedy special "Are You For Real?" can now be streamed on YouTube. He hopes to continue creating fun and relatable content to deliver some joy where it's needed and help people find common ground through comedy."

Get your tickets here!

Boise and the Treasure Valley, you have a limited time to secure your tickets, as the Live Nation presale ends today, Thursday, March 14th, at 11:59pm. Using the code "REAL," fans can access exclusive presale tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

