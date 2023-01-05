Meet Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer

One of Nicolas Cage’s earliest, weirdest roles was as a man who believes he is turning into vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. It is Cage at his Cage-iest. It’s almost impossible to undersell just how wild and hilarious he is. You sort of have to just see it for yourself.

So Cage’s latest role feels sort of like coming home, or maybe fulfilling a long-planned destiny. This time he’s Count Dracula himself, the king of the vampires, in Renfield, a new horror comedy about Drac’s complicated relationship with his trusty servant, played by Nicholas Hoult.

Most of the film’s first trailer is about Renfield himself, but when Cage does show up at Dracula by the end this begins to looks really promising. Watch it right here:

C’mon, how do you not want to watch a movie about this dude?

Renfield Universal loading...

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay, who previously made The Tomorrow War and the sublime The LEGO Batman Movie. The script is by Ricky & Morty writer Ryan Ridley, and based on a concept by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield is scheduled to open in theaters on April 14.

