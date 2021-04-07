Mental Health In a Pandemic: Are Idahoans Getting Help?

It's been a rough year and we've all been going through it. When I say "we all", I mean, literally--all of us. The entire globe has been going through it. While masks, the virus, vaccines, and the CDC have become controversial subjects these days--the entire world has been navigating a nasty virus, together, and you would think that if anything it would bring us together--differences aside. Unfortunately, it hasn't felt that way.

How are you doing? Where is your mind at? More and more studies are showing that we as humans are just burnt out. No weddings, no social events, minimal family gatherings, no concerts-- I could go on. After a year, all of this "distance" and isolation can really get to your mind. Even if you aren't the type to be bothered by that--you begin, after time, to realize the disconnection can get to you in ways you may not have noticed before.

I'm lucky-- over the past year I have been employed at a job that I love and while the gatherings haven't been ample, I've been in close touch with close friends no matter what. These things aside, it has also been a really difficult year. I lost one of the closest relationships I've ever held. I haven't seen loved ones that normally, I'd have seen a lot by now. I could go on--and I know I'm not alone.

I've been a fan of mental therapy for some time however once the new year turned over, I could feel myself just living under a fog--grasping for some sort of normalcy. I was surrounded by loving people, good people, salt-of-the-earth type people. But I just needed a sounding board and I felt motivated to look inward. This is when I began the hunt for a therapist that I could see weekly, just to talk about life, relationships, work-- lay it all out there and unpack the reasons that I am the way I am--good and bad.

I found a therapist, I love this guy to death, and quite frankly I've never felt more in tune with myself before.

While it can be intimidating to some, I've met enough people right here in the Treasure Valley looking for the same and taking the first step can be a challenge. It's important to know that here in Idaho, there are resources for you.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has a whole list of resources that you can find HERE. Everything from counseling to substance abuse help.

When I was searching for a fit, I used "Psychology Today", a website that lets you search for therapists that are around you-- you can even narrow your search by types of therapy, types of trauma or struggles, and more. It's a national website but the Idaho footprint is huge and it was the bridge between my therapist and I. You can find that tool, HERE.

Even if you're doing just fine, I believe so strongly in the benefits of a solid therapist. We've all go our own "issues" or "ticks" and the liberation of learning about yourself is priceless.

I hope you're doing well, Treasure Valley. We're all in this together.