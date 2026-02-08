It seems that everything is coming to the Gem State. For years, Idahoans clamored for irresistible food options like In-N-Out and Raising Cane's, which were foodie fantasies. It wasn’t unusual to see proud social media posts from Idahoans showing their favorite food item at an out-of-state location.

In-N-Out finally opened three locations within a few years of the first, which opened in Meridian. Last year, Raising Cane's opened its first location on Eagle Road. Although we’d like to see a California Pizza Kitchen, it doesn’t look like they’re looking to move to Idaho at this time.

Last year, local news media broke the story that the mega gas station chain Buc-ee's would be building its latest location in Meridian. Idaho’s second-largest city makes sense given its location in the center of the Treasure Valley. If you’re not familiar with Buc-ee's, it’s simple: big and indescribable.

Now, a new concern could derail the chain from moving to the Gem State. The Houston Chronicle reports that infrastructure and congestion challenges are causing all sides to hit pause.

Traffic in the Treasure Valley is one of if not the biggest issue facing commuters. Traffic delays, once rare, are very common due to the continued building and influx of more and more people moving to the Gem State.

The proposed Meridian Buc-ee's would put the chain right on the highway. However, cost concerns and additional congestion were points brought out in a recent meeting with the Idaho Department of Transportation.

No word on whether the project is finished or delayed upon further review.

