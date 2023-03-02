Meridian Firefighters Seek To Save Lives Through Buying A Drink

Firefighters have a tough job; they go from total activity to running at top speed. This Friday, Meridian Firefighters are working to save lives and help folks fighting Leukemia and Lymphoma. The Meridian Firefighters will be at Dutch Bros Coffee on Overland (2170 E. Overland Rd.) from 8 am-12 pm.

While the firefighters ask you to donate to the cause, they will be training for the 32nd Annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Firefighter Stair Climb in Seattle. Every year firefighters from across the county will travel to Seattle on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

How You Can Help Save Lives

Firefighters will be on a stair-climbing machine in full gear as they prepare for their trip to Seattle. They're looking for you to purchase a cup of coffee or other drink, and thanks to Dutch Bros, a dollar from that purchase will help fight Leukemia and Lymphoma. Remember, they're only there for four hours, so please try to get a delicious drink and help inspire Meridian's firefighters.

How Many Stairs Are These Firefighters Climbing?

The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is a big one. In fact, it's the world's largest stair-climbing competition. The annual fundraiser is held at the Columbia Center, the tallest building in Seattle. The skyscraper is the second tallest West of the Great River. How many folks will participate in this fundraiser? Over 2,000 current, retired, or volunteer firefighters will climb the steps of the Columbia Center in full gear wearing over sixty pounds.

Why Do They Climb?

Meridian Fire Captain Grant Hamilton is committed to the cause. This year will be his thirteenth year participating in the fundraiser. (Candidly, that's a lot of steps!) He explained why he chooses to make a difference. " "This fundraiser is one of the biggest fundraisers for the LLS and we climb to help find a cure and for all patients battling cancer. Each of us have our reasons to climb; I climb for my sister who lost her battle with Leukemia when she was 9."

He continued, "many climb because firefighters are at an increased risk for cancer due to smoke and hazardous materials we are exposed to at work. It is important to the Meridian Local #4627 to raise awareness for cancer risk as well as support groups such as LLS in seeking a cure. We are thankful for the generosity of our community in helping us meet this year’s fundraising goal of $10,000."

We hope to see you Friday at the Dutch Bros in Meridian on Overland from 8am-noon. Help the Meridian Firefighters fight cancer and make a difference. Click here if you'd like to help.

