20 Years Later: How Meridian’s Fire Department is Honoring Lives Lost on 9/11

September 11th, 2001. Much like Pearl Harbor, it is a date that lives in infamy as one of the most tragic events in American history. I have yet to come across an individual who doesn't recall where they were or what they were doing on that late summer day when they learned of the terrorist attacks that rocked the nation. I was a freshman in high school. Our principal did not want to alarm students and instructed teachers not to discuss. Our teachers believed we deserved to know exactly what was happening. The televisions usually reserved for lazy teaching days were sneakily wheeled into classrooms across campus. But there were no Matilda or Babe VHS tapes being popped into the VCR. Instead, live coverage of the most shocking and devastating events in modern history.

It is hard to believe that 20 years have passed since that dark day. A day we as a nation swore to never forget. On this 20th anniversary, the Meridian Fire Department is hosting a memorial ceremony to honor those who died on that day. The ceremony will include a flag raising and words from Meridian Fire Chief Blume, followed by an open house for families to visit with firefighters and tour a 9/11 Memorial. The ceremony begins at 7:45am on Saturday, September 11th at Meridian Fire Station #1.

If you can, please attend and be sure to thank a firefighter for their service to the community. First responders made a world of difference 20 years ago. First responders make a world of difference now. And may we remember this September 11th and beyond that we are stronger when we are united--something we should never forget.

