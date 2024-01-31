BREAKING: Collapsed Building Near the Boise Airport

There is reported to be a collapsed building at or near the Boise Airport and responders are on route now. It appears the building is located near West Rickenbacker and Luke streets near the Boise Airport. There will be more to this story as it unfolds, please find the updates below. Here's what we know so far...

The total patient count as of 5:40pm on January 31st, 2024, is 9 confirmed patients who have already been transported to local hospitals in Boise and Nampa. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks have been dispatched from all over the Treasure Valley, including from Kuna, Meridian, and Nampa. Police officers have specifically requested search and rescue responders to be in route.

15 workers were reported to be near or inside the structure, as updates have indicated more discovered patients who have since been transported to local hospitals. Reports suggest that some of the victims are stranded in elevated scissor lifts, which will make rescue efforts more difficult.

Details remain limited at this time, please find updates and details below:

*** UPDATES ***

3-4 more patients have been confirmed and are being transported to local hospitals.

Responders were requesting lighting and Boise Airport operators are working on providing lighting for what is likely going to be an overnight operation.

Traffic is completely stopped and Boise Police are working on rerouting efforts.

1 local Life-flight helicopter is on the ready, and there are two other helicopters on standby in the case of being transported to different hospitals.

Reported at 6:17pm all discovered patients so far have been cleared of the collapse zone and successfully transported.

