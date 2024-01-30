Impressive Canyon Rescue Out of Twin Falls Area Unites Responders

In an amazing display of collaboration and skill, Twin Falls County Deputies, along with Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, "SORT," Magic Valley Paramedics, Twin Falls Fire, and Twin Falls Police, orchestrated a successful canyon rescue on the southeast side of the Perrine Bridge earlier this week. They were responding to reports of a distressed female, and their efforts were pivotal in ensuring her safety.

The images and information below was provided by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

The challenging terrain was a huge obstacle, requiring a cohesive and well-coordinated response from the various agencies involved.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office loading...

This successful mission highlights the dedication and professionalism of Twin Falls County's first responders. Their ability to seamlessly work together in challenging situations, as showcased in this rescue, is a testament to their extensive training and commitment to community safety.

These photos capture the intensity of this rescue operation, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and commending the incredible work done by these brave men and women who continually put their lives on the line to protect and serve.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office loading...

The female victim, located in the canyon, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls for further medical attention.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office loading...

