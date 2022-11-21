Meridian Topgolf Facility Opening on November 28th

The golfers and non-golfers are excited that the 83rd Topgolf will open on November 28th in Meridian. The commuters have watched the facility being built from the ground up. Eagle Road is home to some of the newest work/recreational areas. The' Farmstead' had used the location for years before the land was sold to developers.

Idahoans have clamored for a Topgolf facility for years, and now their dreams have become a reality. The company issued its thoughts on its new Idaho property in a release.

"The Boise community has let us know how excited they are to have a Topgolf opening near them, and we're just as excited to join the community," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "Consider this an open invitation to Boise and beyond to come to play around at Topgolf. Our whole experience focuses on letting loose and having fun – no golf knowledge is needed."

You can take a look at the early beginnings of Top Golf Meridian here.

TopGolf Construction Photos and Update for Boise's Latest Entertainment Space Topgolf has an impressive sports bar, TVs inside and outside, and fantastic food and drinks. Outside they combine a golf driving range with targets to make it a fun interactive and challenging game for all. The massive construction project has been developing in Meridian, just off of Eagle road along 84.

The Meridian Topgolf will have 60 climate-controlled booths that will allow golfers to remain comfortable during challenging weather conditions. Topgolf will have a nine-hole miniature golf course within the Meridian center. Golfers will have the opportunity to hit targets and other challenges during their time at Top Golf.

The miniature golf course will be a popular addition to the area since we have less than five within the Treasure Valley. The most popular miniature golf course is at Wahooz/Roaring Springs, also in Meridian.

Topgolf to Meridian continues a move away from Boise for business, recreation, and residential living.

