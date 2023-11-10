Can You Believe It’s Already Been a Year for Topgolf in Meridian?

It's been a year; have you checked out the new Topgolf in Meridian yet? They've been open for one full year in the Treasure Valley, and it seems like it was just yesterday that locals were asking the question, "what are the tall poles off I-84?"

Topgolf Boise has become a favorite in the community, and as we reminisce and celebrate this milestone, we'd like to share some pictures that showcase how it all began.

The pictures start with the construction phase, capturing the anticipation that was felt throughout the Treasure Valley, as the foundation of what would soon become a recreational haven was laid. We also have pictures of local's experiencing Topgolf for the very first time.

While Topgolf has been welcomed in Meridian with open arms, and while we celebrate this 1-year anniversary, there's still one major thing that locals wish for... a 3rd story! There are many who have expressed how nice it would be to have 3 stories of bays at this location.

Topgolf has other 3-story locations to accommodate the popular demand, and locals here are confident we could keep all 3 stories of bays filled here in the Treasure Valley. It's a testament to the community's passion for this entertainment hub.

Even heading into the colder months, the bays are heated and climate-controlled, and there's plenty of food and games and entertainment that will for sure keep people coming back for more. Keep scrolling for pictures; from the construction phase to locals going through for the very first time.

TopGolf Construction Photos and Update for Boise's Latest Entertainment Space Topgolf has an impressive sports bar, TVs inside and outside, and fantastic food and drinks. Outside they combine a golf driving range with targets to make it a fun interactive and challenging game for all. The massive construction project has been developing in Meridian, just off of Eagle road along 84. Gallery Credit: Nikki West

Locals Experience TOPGOLF Boise for the First Time Photos of TOPGOLF Boise provided by the Kuna Smiles team. Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

