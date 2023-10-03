The #1 Best Mini Golf Spot in Idaho (Not Boise) Will Surprise You

We're jumping into Fall, so there might not be a lot of opportunities for mini golf, unless it's an indoor place (options below). But we wanted to highlight a place that was ranked the best spot for mini golf in all of Idaho, and share some other options here in the Boise area.

If you're in Boise and thinking of Wahooz as your go-to mini golf spot, think again. There's actually a place in Pocatello that is climbing national lists.

Outback Golf Park in Pocatello

Tim Does Stuff | Google Maps The Outback Golf Park | Tim Does Stuff | Google Maps loading...

This park has been rated the best by Stacker, Yelp, and even Tripadvisor.

Outback Golf Park offers golf enthusiasts a chance to refine their putting skills on a mini golf course with water features and intricately designed holes that require some tricky shots. What sets it apart is the long shot driving range — a feature Wahooz lacks. However, now we have a Topgolf nearby, so that counts.

The Outback Golf Park | Tim Does Stuff | Google Maps The Outback Golf Park | Tim Does Stuff | Google Maps loading...

As we bid farewell to outdoor mini golf for the season with the onset of much colder weather, Boise still has plenty of exciting indoor options for fun things to do (lists below). And Topgolf is worth a mention, too, as they're open all year-round.

Nevertheless, Boise might not have "Idaho's Best Mini Golf Park," but we sure do have a ton of fun indoor things to do and awesome Fall attractions for this time of year. Keep scrolling for Boise's best bowling alleys and movie theaters, as well as the best spooky attractions in our area.

