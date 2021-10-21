Wahooz family fun zone in Meridian is a stellar spot for families to have a day of fun and for kiddos to get out some energy. I am lucky enough to live only about a mile from Wahooz and its summertime waterpark partner Roaring Springs.

I have an 8 year old boy and we have spent quite a lot of time and had quite a lot of fun at Wahooz over the last couple of years. We have explored and re explored everything that Wahooz has to offer. Wahooz family fun zone is a fantastic place for kids birthday parties, we had my son's there just a few weeks ago. I have also had date nights at Wahooz where my man and I enjoy the batting cages, go carts, and putt putt golf.

Check out all of the fun waiting for you at Wahooz.

Everything That Meridian's Wahooz Family Fun Zone Has to Offer Before you visit Wahooz, get a sneak peek of what is in store for you with the photos below.

