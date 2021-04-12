Meridian Police Need Your Help!

Photo Courtesy of Meridian Police Department

The Treasure Valley continues to change and sometimes it's not in a good way. Wahooz, like so many places in Idaho, is a family friendly fun zone that hosts so many Idahoan families throughout the Summer. It came as a shock when the news broke recently that a 14 year old had been stabbed at Wahooz. We are supporting the Meridian Police Department's efforts to find the suspect.

It's information from people like you, that will help the Meridian Police Department catch this suspect and others. Won't you help them in keeping our community safe? Please read the following from the Merirdian Police Department's press release.

On April 10, 2021 at 6:25PM, Meridian Police were dispatched to Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Ln, for a possible stabbing. Upon arrival it was determined that a 14-year-old male victim was stabbed by an unknown male suspect. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and fled the scene in a black BMW with 2C plates. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-846-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 208-343-COPS.The Meridian Police Department would like to thank Wahooz, media and the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Photo Courtesy of Meridian Police Department

