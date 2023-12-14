Meridian Police Department Announces Boosted Holiday Patrol

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, the Meridian Police Department announced today an increase in patrols to combat DUI incidents and enhance road safety within the city.

According to their recent press release about this, the initiative is part of a statewide effort to eliminate impaired driving from Idaho roadways during the holiday season, stating; "In 2022, the Meridian Police Department dealt with more than 500 cases of drunk driving. This increased enforcement comes at a time when traffic fatalities throughout Idaho have reached an all-time high, according to the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety."

Here's what you need to know:

This increased holiday patrol is from December 15th through the New Year's Eve weekend, and the overall goals are to curb DUI-related incidents, provide educational resources to the public, and enforce laws to ensure the safety of families during the holidays.

Here are some points from the Meridian Police Department's press release:

Before you begin your celebrations, arrange for a safe ride home. Designate a non-drinking friend as your driver for the day.

If you know someone who has been drinking, do not let them drive. Offer to help them find a sober ride home or take their keys to prevent them from getting behind the wheel.

Do not drive while under the influence of alcohol. Instead, call a taxi, a ride share service, or a sober friend to take you home.

If you are hosting a party, ensure that your guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt as it is the best protection against impaired drivers on the road.

The Meridian Police Department encourages community members to be vigilant and report impaired drivers to ensure a safe and joyous holiday season for everyone. "Your actions may help save someone's life."

Read about suspects the Meridian Police Department is currently looking for here.

20 Pictures of Caldwell's Christmas Lights at Indian Creek Plaza Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2023 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise? Gallery Credit: Parker Kane