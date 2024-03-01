Meridian-Garden City Impact Team Nabs Parolee in Major Drug Bust

Major drug bust in Garden City, Idaho

The Meridian Police Department reported a successful and significant arrest made by the Meridian-Garden City Impact Team on Thursday, February 29th, 2024, executing a search warrant on the 5700 block of N. Garrett St., Garden City.

Toby Reese "Brad" Halladay, a 45 year old in from Garden City, was apprehended on multiple charges, including felony counts of Trafficking Cocaine, Controlled Substance-Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, according to a release from the Meridian Police Department.

What did they find in the search and investigation?

Halladay, currently on parole for Possession with Intent to Deliver Drugs, was taken into custody during the operation. The search yielded a cache of illegal items, including a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun, ammunition, 5 magazines, and an array of drug paraphernalia such as pipes, foil with residue, bongs, packaging materials, scales, and a variety of narcotics including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, LSD, Xanax, and hallucinogenic mushrooms. In addition to the illicit substances, investigators found nearly $15,000 cash.

The Meridian-Garden City Impact Team's quick and effective action highlights their commitment to keeping our communities safe from the drug-related crimes. The arrest not only removes someone on parole with a history of drug offenses from the streets but also disrupts a significant narcotics operation in the Treasure Valley. Halladay has officially been booked into the Ada County Jail, where he faces the charges mentioned above.

The Meridian Police Department encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, contributing to the collective effort to maintain a secure and drug-free Treasure Valley.

The Boise Area's Next In-N-Out Burger: Construction is Officially Underway

TOP 6 Most Common Drugs in Idaho and Neighboring States Drug use is on the rise throughout the United States and we see it more and more here in Montana.

You would think Marijuana would be number one, but considering it is now legal, the arrests are far fewer than they have been in the past years.

Here are the Top 6 Most Used Drugs In Montana. Gallery Credit: megan shaul

10 Unpopular Opinions About Idaho's New In-N-Out Burger Not a fan of Idaho's In-N-Out Burger? You'll relate to these ten brutal reviews of the popular chain. If you are a fan... you may want to look away. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage