Meridian Police Seek Community’s Help to Find Fraud Suspect

The Meridian Police Department is calling on the community for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in credit card fraud. The incident occurred at a local business in South Meridian on October 18th, 2023, when the suspect utilized stolen credit cards, according to a press release issued today.

As described by the Meridian Police Department, "The male suspect is pictured wearing a camouflage trapper hat, an orange and black hi-visibility jacket, blue jeans, and black and white Nike tennis shoes."

Here's their post from today and pictures of the suspects they're looking for, as well as descriptions.

The photos were released of the suspect in hopes that community members may be able to recognize or have information leading to his identification.

The Meridian Police Department stresses the importance of community collaboration in solving this case, as well as other cases like these that occur in the Treasure Valley.

Anyone with information, please contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 208-377-6790. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Meridian Police Department Tip Line at 208-895-3362 or via email at propertycrimes@meridiancity.org.

This particular suspect is wanted for credit card fraud, which should stand as a reminder to be proactive in safeguarding our financial information. To protect yourself from credit card fraud, regularly monitor your account statements and report any suspicious activity to your bank immediately.

Additionally, use more complex passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and be cautious about sharing personal information. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, keep your credit card in a secure location, and only use reputable websites for online transactions.

