3 Fastest Growing Cities in Idaho and Utah: Top 10 in America

It's no secret, Idaho is continuing to grow incredibly fast, especially certain parts of Idaho. We often think about our own state, but our neighboring states are growing fast, too, especially the state of Utah.

During a time of rapid growth, there are 3 cities in Idaho and Utah that have emerged as powerhouses in America, earning spots in the Top 10 lists of the fastest-growing cities across the United States.

What 3 cities do you think made the list? Any guesses?

With an outstanding total score of 95.8, a thriving job market, an overall growth score of 95.2, and a job competition score of 1.0, this city is not just a destination—it's an economic marvel with loads of outdoor experiences and cultural offerings, according to GoBankingRates.

Provo, Utah

Boise, Idaho, secured a spot in the top 10 with a total score of 82.7, showcasing consistent growth in jobs and wages (86.8). Similar to Provo, Boise is also a great place for outdoor enthusiasts. Plus, the city is growing in the world of dining and entertainment.

Boise, Idaho

Meridian, Idaho, joins the ranks with a 47.61% increase in population over the past 8 years, and similar growth in housing units, according to this study. Meridian was named one of the biggest boomtowns in the country.

Meridian, Idaho

The spotlight on these 3 cities highlights the many opportunities and vibrant communities all around them, as many cities in these areas are continuing to grow rapidly. Just look at the pictures below to see how much Meridian has actually changed...

Keep scrolling for 30 photos that show just how much Meridian has changed over the years

