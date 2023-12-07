Meridian Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

The Meridian Police Department has issued an advisory urging the community to provide assistance in identifying 3 individuals involved in a residential burglary near North Black Cat Rd. and W. Chinden Blvd. on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023.

The incident took place during the afternoon hours, prompting the police to seek information from residents who may have witnessed or have knowledge about the suspects. They have since taken to Facebook and are now asking for the community's help in identifying these individuals.

Here's their post from today and pictures of the suspects they're looking for, as well as descriptions.

The Meridian Police Department states, "Suspect number one is pictured wearing a black hooded True Religion sweatshirt with medium wash denim jeans and a white hat. The second suspect is pictured wearing a black hooded zip up sweater with red athletic shorts. The third suspect is pictured wearing light wash denim jeans and a black sweatshirt with a white step and repeat pattern, with a tan hat."

Local authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to this burglary or the suspects to please come forward. As for details on how you can do that, please call the non-emergency dispatch number 208-377-6790. Additionally, residents can provide anonymous tips through the Meridian Police Department Tip Line at 208-895-3362 or via email at propertycrimes@meridiancity.org.

Crime rates are certainly on the rise in the Treasure Valley, and community involvement is crucial in assisting law enforcement. In this case, the Meridian Police Department is counting on our cooperation to help them bring resolution to this case by finding these suspects and bringing them to justice.

