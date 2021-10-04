Meridian’s Largest Halloween Event is Back and They Need More Creative Trunks

Last year, there were a lot of sad little ghosts and goblins with empty pillowcases when Meridian Parks & Recreation had to cancel their annual Trunk Or Treat. But in 2021, it's back on and the City of Meridian is asking for your help making it happen!

The incredibly popular Meridian Trunk or Treat event is back on Thursday, October 21 from 6-9 p.m. In the past, the event has brought together 120 businesses to pass out candy and other treats for thousands of kids. Over the years, they've expanded the footprint and added things like a food truck Food Court and games area.

The special events team that organizes the Trunk or Treat is excited to see smiles return to the faces of costumed kids that travel from all over the Treasure Valley to Meridian for one of the best Halloween events in the state. That's why it's so important to them to deliver the same great experience that the community has become accustomed to, so they're putting out the search for more trunks.

When we talked to the event coordinator last week, only 54% of the trunk spaces have been filled. The event is just two and a half weeks away, so they're asking businesses, non-profits and other organizations to consider stepping up and filing some of the remaining spaces for this year.

We're throwing our hats in the ring as one of those trunks and can't wait to be part of it. Especially because this FREE family event is also a big fundraiser for the Meridian Food Bank. Families are encouraged to bring dry goods to donate at the Meridian Food Bank booth or one of the donation barrels located throughout the event.

Will you join us in bringing back smiles to the faces of these adorable Trunk or Treaters who are so excited that this event is back this year? If you're up for the challenge, you can apply for one of the remaining trunk spaces HERE. There are also premium spots for businesses that would like a 10x10 space, canopy, table and power provided by the City of Meridian. Those are available for a fee.

Don't let coming up with a theme hold you back from signing-up! We dug through some old photos from past Meridian Trunk or Treat events, as well as some complete Trunk or Treat kits that you can order to bring your scene to life! Let these be your inspiration!

Trunk-spiration for Meridian's Trunk or Treat Struggling to find a theme for your business, non-profit or organization's trunk for this year's Meridian Trunk or Treat on October 21? We'll take care of the ideas for you, you just need to need to bring them to life! Here's some possible themes you can use this year!

BTW, the photos from Oriental Trading are full Trunk or Treat kits! If you have no arts and crafts skills whatsoever, you can click the name of the theme and buy the whole kit.

Treasure Valley Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2021 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.