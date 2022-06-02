Nampa Police Search For Missing Teen [Photos]

The safety of children in our community is of the utmost importance and anytime a child is missing, our community continually springs into action. Just this afternoon, it was shared by the Nampa Police Department that there is a missing 13-year-old girl from Nampa.

Her name is Alexis Rose Stace and she is 13 years old. She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo of a cross on her left thumb.

You can see the release that Nampa Police blasted on their social media platforms, like Facebook and Twitter, below:

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Alexis Rose Stace from Nampa, Idaho, authorities ask that you please contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

We can't image the fear that the family of this young girl must be experiencing and do genuinely hope that he is found safe and brought home very soon.

