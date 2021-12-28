New Year Resolutions for the City of Boise

It’s that time of year where we all reflect on the craziness of the last twelve months and we vow to make a difference, right? This year will be DIFFERENT! But what if we gave the city of Boise its own New Year resolutions? What would they be? Let’s preface this by saying obviously this is the greatest hidden gem of a city in all of America (we’re not biased or anything) but no one is perfect and we can all improve just a LITTLE! Let’s look at some hypothetical resolutions that the City of Boise could make if it were to in fact make its own resolutions.

New Year’s Resolutions for the City of Boise If Boise could make its own New Year resolutions, what would they be?

Five Driving Rules Idahoans Should Adopt Yes, living in the Treasure Valley is great however sometimes it can just take being "rubbed" the wrong way on our streets to completely throw you off for the day. Road rage, as we have seen from recent viral TikTok posts, is REAL here in the Treasure Valley. Sometimes, we get so used to streets not being busy that when they are, we go a little crazy. This is the case from the freeway, as well. According to a local driving group, this graphic sums up a list of rules that Idaho drivers need to pay attention to. What do you think?