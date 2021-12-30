Boise’s Best Memes of 2021 As Voted By You

Credit: elliot Reyna via unsplash

As this year comes to an end, the love for memes in Boise does not. Cue the stomachs sore from laughing.

It’s fun to look at all the old and new memes that have graced us with their presence. Of course, there are TikTok trends that have somewhat stolen the viral show. But, we will never lose memes or their luster.

Boise’s Top Memes of 2021

We asked Boise residents what their Top Memes of 2021 were. And here is what they had to say. Drum roll, please…

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

2021 has been a crazy year full of so many ups and downs. Although those were Boise’s Top 50 of this year, we still have some honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

New Year, New Memes

As 2021 comes to a close we can’t wait for all the TikTok trends, memes, and viral moments that will happen in 2022!

'Kool Aid Man Challenge' Invades Treasure Valley We have no idea what is going on in these streets anymore, but recent news reports are showing that a viral TikTok trend has taken to the streets of the Treasure Valley and many are paying the price. If you remember the legendary Kool-Aid Man from back in the day, he would always yell OH YEAH before busting through a wall and pouring up some Kool Aid. This property damage is a far cry from being as fun as the real Kool Aid Man was.

Update: Where is Idaho’s Viral Cranberry Juice Guy Now?

Best Albums of 2021 From K-pop to R&B and everywhere in between, these are PopCrush's 25 favorite albums, EPs and mixtapes of 2021.

The Best Movies of 2021 Our film critic ranks the 10 best films of the year.

The Best Action Movie Posters in History

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021 These Netflix-produced movies completely missed the mark.

Best Albums of 2021 From K-pop to R&B and everywhere in between, these are PopCrush's 25 favorite albums, EPs and mixtapes of 2021.

See Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2021 What is your favorite hip-hop album of 2021?